The French Camp Panthers got in four games last week and came away with a pair of wins.

French Camp lost a tough 8-7 decision to Nanih Waiya on Monday and then lost 10-4 to East Webster. The Panthers then swept a pair of games from Leake County in division play, beating the Gators 20-0 and 19-0.

French Camp will return to play this week with a pair of games against rival Ethel. Game one of the series will be on Tuesday while game two will be at French Camp on Thursday.

Nanih Waiya 8, French Camp 7

The Warriors scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to come from behind and beat the Panthers on Monday.

Nanih Waiya scored one in the first while French Camp answered with two in the second and third to go ahead 4-1. Each team scored one in the fourth while French Camp scored one in the fifth to to go up 6-2. But Nanih Waiya scored two in the sixth and four in the seventh to take the win.

French Camp outhit Nanih Waiya 9-7 but committed seven errors in the field and issued seven walks. Cody Perry was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Ethan Wright was 2-for-4. Macon Bentley was 2-for-5 while Ben Wright was 2-for-3. Rob Surrette walked three times and scored two runs while Avery Summers walked twice and scored twice.

Ethan Wright pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven. Macon Bentley pitched the remainder of the game and took the loss.

East Webster 10, French Camp 4

The Panthers committed 10 errors as the Wolverines took a six-run win on Thursday.

French Camp scored two in the first but East Webster scored one in the first and six in the second. East added single runs in the fourth, sixth and seventh. French Camp then scored two in the seventh for the final margin.

East Webster outhit French Camp 6-4. Ethan Chesser was 2-for-3 while Ethan Wright singled, walked twice and scored two runs. Macon Bentley singled and scored two runs.

Bentley started on the mound and gave up eight runs, only three earned, on four hits and six walks while striking out five. Eli Winters pitched the last three innings and gave up two runs on two hits while striking out five.

French Camp 20, Leake County 0

The Panthers needed just two innings to take a run-rule win over the Gators on Friday.

French Camp scored seven in the first and 13 in the second to take the win. French Camp had 10 hits and took advantage of seven errors and five walks. Ben Wright was 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Ethan Chesser was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs while Cody Perry singled and scored twice.

Chesser pitched both innings and gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four.

French Camp 19, Leake County 0

The Panthers scored all their runs in the first inning to take a shutout win over the Gators on Thursday.

French Camp had eight hits and drew eight walks. Noah Dew doubled, scored twice, and drove in three runs while Benjamin Wright singled, scored twice and drove in three runs. Avery Summers also singled, scored two runs and had two RBIs. Logan Wright also singled and scored two runs while Eli Withers scored two runs.

Philyaw started and pitched two innings and struck out all six batters faced.