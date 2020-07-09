Mr. David Lee Sims, 78, of McCool, passed away September 4, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral services were Sunday, September 6, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel; burial followed at Doty Springs Cemetery. Rev. Terrell Mayo officiated.

Mr. Sims was a member and deacon at New Hope Baptist Church. He had a heart for children and loved each and every one of them. He also was a wood craftsman who built bird houses, crosses and swings just to name a few items. He loved attending local festivals and fellowshipping with all the friends he made while travelling. He was retired from Sunflower and the Attala Company.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sheryl Sims; son, Chris (Carrie) Sims; brother, Roy (Peggy) Sims; sisters, Mary (Barry) Spears and Barbara (Charlie) Lawrence; grandchildren, Jonathan, David, Steven and Elizabeth; a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hilton Haywood and Ruth Barbara White Sims; brothers, Robert Sims and Mac Sims.

Pallbearers were Stacey Sims, Scott McCrory, Daniel Norwood, Doug Hancock, Frank Montague and Doyle Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers are his nephews and the men of New Hope Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church Children’s Fund.

