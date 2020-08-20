You can make a Mexican feast at home

One of my favorite things about the internet is finding recipes and trying them.

My sweetie found this amazing recipe for pork carnitas. These carnitas are just as good as what you would find in any Mexican restaurant! They have the best flavor and that crispy texture will have you reaching for piece after piece.

This is one of those recipes that everyone in the family can agree on, they're just too good!

Pork Carnitas

3 pounds boneless pork shoulder, trimmed of excess fat

3/4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

3/4 cup fresh orange juice (about 2 - 3 oranges)

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)

2 teaspoons salt, or to taste

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons dried Mexican oregano

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper, to taste

1 small yellow onion, chopped

6 cloves garlic, minced (2 tablespoons)

1 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Warmed corn tortillas, diced yellow onions, cilantro (for serving)

Place pork in slow cooker. Pour in chicken broth, orange juice and lime juice. Sprinkle in salt, pepper, cumin, oregano, coriander, chili powder and cayenne pepper, onions and garlic. Cover and cook on low heat 8 hours.

Leave liquid in slow cooker, remove pork and shred with two forks.

Spray a rimmed 18 by 13-inch baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Place pork on baking sheet, pour over 1 cup reserved broth (try and strain out onions when ladling broth out), drizzle with oil and toss and spread into an even layer. Position oven rack near broiler and preheat broiler to high. Broil until pork is browned and crispy in places about 3 to 6 minutes.

Serve warm in tortillas with desired toppings.

We made a refried bean dish to go with these.

Refried Bean Casserole

1 can refried beans

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

4 green onions, chopped

12 black olives, chopped

Mix and bake at 350 for 20 minutes. Serve with grated cheese and sour cream.

I hope you enjoy this meal as much as we did.