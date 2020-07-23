Take advantage of your garden bounty

This is the second year we have planted a garden, and I love watching what it will produce.

We already have squash, eggplant and peppers. I get so excited when we can eat fresh veggies from the vine. There is nothing better than a garden fresh tomato sandwich.

Growing up, my grandfather always planted a huge garden, and the entire family (and a large portion of the community) enjoyed fresh tomatoes, butter beans, purple hull peas, okra, squash – you name it!

My sisters and I spent many a summer day shelling peas on the porch with my grandmother. We would head home with purple thumbs and a wash tub full of fresh peas for Momma to put up.

I thought I would share some recipes using fresh veggies. If you have any good ones, feel free to email me dmsexton823@aol.com. I would love to try your recipes and share them in my column.

Enjoy!

Tomato Pie

4 tomatoes, peeled and sliced

10 fresh basil leaves, chopped

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1 (9-inch) prebaked deep dish pie shell

1 cup grated mozzarella

1 cup grated cheddar

1 cup mayonnaise

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place the tomatoes in a colander in the sink in 1 layer. Sprinkle with salt and allow to drain for 10 minutes.

Layer the tomato slices, basil, and onion in pie shell. Season with salt and pepper. Combine the grated cheeses and mayonnaise together. Spread mixture on top of the tomatoes and bake for 30 minutes or until lightly browned.

To serve, cut into slices and serve warm.

Zucchini casserole

4 cups thinly sliced zucchini, unpeeled

1 cup coarsely chopped onion

1/4 cup margarine or butter

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley or 2 tablespoons dried parsley

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

2 eggs, well beaten

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 can Pillsbury Refrigerated Crescent Dinner Rolls

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a 10-inch skillet, cook zucchini and onion in margarine until tender, about 10 minutes.

Stir in parsley and seasonings.

In a large bowl, blend eggs and cheese; stir in vegetable mixture.

Separate crescent-roll dough into 8 triangles; place in an ungreased 11-inch quiche pan, or a 10-inch pie pan, or even a 12x8 baking dish.

Press dough over bottom and up sides to form crust; spread crust with mustard.

Pour vegetable mixture evenly into crust and bake for 18-20 minutes, until knife inserted near center comes out clean. If crust becomes too brown, cover with foil during last 10 minutes of baking.

Squash Dressing

2 cups cooked, drained, and mashed squash

2 cups cornbread crumbs

2 eggs

1 medium onion chopped

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 stick oleo (butter)

Mix all ingredients except for butter. Melt butter in dish and pour it into mixture.

Mix well and put all in dish and bake at 325 about 30 minutes or until golden brown.