The Star-Herald’s new look sets a course for bright future

By the time you read this, you will certainly have noticed that The Star-Herald looks different this week. We’ve spent several months now working to design a more modern, easy-to-read format for you, our readers.

It is an effort to lighten and brighten our look to reflect what we hope and expect will be a bright future for the newspaper and the communities we cover.

For a newspaper that has served Attala County and surrounding areas for more than 150 years, this is only the latest of many iterations. What has never changed is our commitment to providing in-depth, accurate coverage of the issues facing our communities and great features about the people who make Attala County a great place to live.

We take our role as keeper of the area’s living history seriously. In addition to news and features, we publish the “little things” that mean so much to us — school honors and events, community gatherings, births, deaths, weddings and anniversaries, — the things that you cut out and save in a scrapbook. You can’t do that with a social media post.

While the new page size is a bit smaller than you are used to, don’t be fooled into the thinking your newspaper is smaller. We have added more pages to ensure that we continue to deliver everything you count on having in The Star-Herald.

We’re always looking to add and improve the content we provide our readers. This week, we’ve added a new food column from Deana Sexton (page A16), and would love to hear from others who wish to contribute regularly to the community’s trusted news source.

This new design is part of a bigger picture, one in which The Star-Herald is upgrading and modernizing to serve not just our readers, but our advertising partners.

We are now able to serve as a full-service marketing agency. In addition to providing opportunities in the newspaper, we offer a wide variety of digital and email marketing services.

While research shows that print newspaper advertising continues to be highly successful, our advertising partners need to reach audiences through additional channels. We can now design a fully-integrated campaign to ensure your message reaches a variety of audiences. To see an overview of what we have to offer, see page A24 of this week’s edition.

We hope you like our new look as much as we do and would love to hear what you think. If you have comments or suggestions, please send me a note at news@starherald.net or call me at 662-289-2251, ext. 3.