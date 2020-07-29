No longer being complacent about virus

I have been asked so many questions by my family and friends concerning this epidemic/pandemic and my answer is always the same – “I don’t know.”

I honestly do not know how to answer 99% of the inquiries.

For instance, “How long do you think this Covid-19 will last? Will you take the vaccine when it becomes available? How do you feel about the children going back to school? Do you always wear a mask? Has any of your family had the virus?”

Well, to all the questions except the last one I have answered, “I don’t know.”

To the last one – yes, it has touched my family.

Our family is in the category of “essential workers.” People need groceries and we supply them.

When this uncertain wide-ranging epidemic first struck, I was terrified that I, my husband, or one of my family might come down with it. My boys and husband work out in all our stores every day, coming in contact with asymptomatic and sick people.

I called our boys every night and reminded them to please be careful and clean your hands and they did.

I became complacent over time and thought it would be others that would get the disease, surely not mine. I began going to the store and out some and then one of our sons called me and told me he tested positive. I asked if there could be a mistake and he told me his symptoms and what I thought would only happen to others was at our door.

Now I am back to staying home, getting my groceries through the generous help of others, and feeling as if the Zombie Apocalypse is once again beginning where we need to be scared to go outside.

I know that, like me, you are so tired of seeing this on television and keeping up with the numbers, everybody talking about it all the time.

So, I have decided that I am going to live my life as normally as I can — considering our new normal — and, of course, that means wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, washing my hands regularly and so on and so on.

If I see you in the stores, I am going to speak and probably stop and talk to you, (not too close), and maybe even bump a fist until I can hug you again, and I will do that soon, I believe.

It is too hot to cook a good meal now at supper time, so I try to talk my husband into something lighter and easier (on me).

Tuna Salad

1 large can of water packed tuna, drained

¾ cup of mayonnaise

¼ cup sweet pickle relish

½ chopped red apple

¼ cup of chopped sweet onion

½ cup of finely chopped celery with tops

3 chopped hard boiled eggs

Mix well and eat as a sandwich or with crackers.