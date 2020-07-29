Make-ahead breakfasts that please everyone

If you are like me, I am always looking for a new breakfast recipe to share with my family. I love how easy casseroles are, and my family loves them.

Most casseroles can be made the night before and all you have got to do is put them in the oven the next morning. I have taken these to work or made them for a brunch with friends.

Enjoy!

Monkey Bread

30 frozen Kroger-brand dinner rolls (dinner rolls in bag)

1 cup brown sugar

1 box butterscotch cook and serve dry pudding mix, not instant

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 stick butter, (not margarine)

Pecans or walnuts, chopped, optional

Right before going to bed, or 10 p.m., sprinkle pecans or walnuts into a greased Bundt pan, (I use Pam cooking spray). Then put 24 frozen rolls into pan. Mix brown sugar and dry pudding mix together and sprinkle over frozen rolls. Mix sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle on top of that.

Melt butter and slowly pour over rolls in Bundt pan, trying to cover all of the sugar. Leave on counter overnight and when you get up, the rolls should have risen nicely and you will put Bundt pan on a cookie sheet in a preheated 350-degree oven and bake for 30 minutes.

Remove from oven and pour rolls upside down onto a large platter. Serve warm.

These are extremely easy to make and very delicious. And your house will smell wonderful. These are a family favorite.

Buttermilk-Blueberry Breakfast Cake

½ cup unsalted butter, room temperature

Zest from one large lemon

7/8 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar

1 egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups fresh blueberries

½ cup buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter with lemon zest and 7/8 cup of the sugar until light and fluffy.

Add the egg and vanilla and beat until combined. Meanwhile, toss the blueberries with ¼ cup of flour, then whisk together the remaining flour, baking powder and salt. Add the flour mixture to the batter a little at a time, alternating with the buttermilk. Fold in the blueberries.

Grease a 9-inch square baking pan (or something similar) with butter or coat with non-stick spray. Spread batter into pan. Sprinkle batter with remaining tablespoon of sugar. Bake for 35 minutes. Check with a toothpick for doneness. If necessary, return pan to oven for a couple of more minutes.

Baking for as long as 10 minutes more might be necessary. Let cool at least 15 minutes before serving.

Sunrise Country Sausage and Bacon Casserole

10 large eggs

3 cups whole milk

1 teaspoon dry mustard

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

8 ounces slices hickory bacon

8 ounces country style sausage

1/2 loaf sourdough bread, cut in 1 inch cubes

8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 green pepper diced

1/2 red pepper diced

1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions

Preheat oven to 325. In medium bowl with whisk, mix eggs, milk, mustard, salt, and black pepper; set aside. In large sauté pan, cook bacon until crisp, drain. Cut bacon into pieces; set aside. Into same pan, add sausage. Brown, then drain.

Spray 13 X 9 inch baking dish. Layer half of bread cubes, bacon, sausage, cheese, bell peppers and green onions; repeat with remaining ingredients. Pour egg mixture into baking dish.

Bake casserole 1 hour or until center is set. Let stand 10 minutes.

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

1 (12 ounce package) Hash Brown Potatoes

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 cup diced ham

4 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded

4 oz. Swiss or Jack cheese, shredded

6 eggs

3/4 cup milk

1/4 tsp. seasoned salt

1 (6 oz.) can diced roasted green chilies

In greased pan/casserole dish, spread hash brown potatoes. Brush with melted butter. -Bake at 425 degrees for 25 minutes. Layer ham, cheeses and chilies on "crust.” Combine eggs, milk and salt and place on top of ham/cheese mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes.

Use salsa to taste. Serves 6 to 8.