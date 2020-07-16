Flashbacks 71620

July 13, 1995

The Board of Supervisors has been asked to adopt an adult entertainment ordinance in case such an establishment is ever opened in Attala County.

—

Lemmie Queen of Durant, 100 years old, teaches Bible study each week under a shade tree.

—

Atapco has furnished trucks and drivers to move furnishings into the new Kosciusko High School building, which will open on Aug. 21.

—

More than $6000 has be contributed toward a goal of $70,000 top purchase a specially equipped van for the State Veterans Home.

—

Rev. Barry Corbett recently presented John Dorrill with a certificate signifying his license to the gospel ministry.

July 16, 1970

The government has filed its long threatened lawsuit to force total integration of schools in both Kosciusko and Attala County school districts.

—

First Baptist Church was the setting for the recent marriage of Faye Cummins to Scott Wiggers.

—

Kosciusko’s Miss Hospitality Dana Graham was recently honored by the Woman’s League with a tea.

—

Youth from First Presbyterian Church will do mission work in theYucatan among the Mayan Indians. They are Mary Bess Wasson, Linda Prevost, Ann Townsend, Susan Elkin, Sarah Wasson, Rhonda Jackson, Myra Jackson and Eddie Fenwick.

—

Specials at East End Grocery include ground beef, 59 cents/lb.; chuck roast, 59 cents/lb.; fryers, 33 cents/lb.; shortening, 67 cents/3 lb. can and cake mix, 2 for 69 cents.