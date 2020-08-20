Flashbacks 082020

Flashbacks 082020By BEVERLY CASTEEL,
Aug. 17, 1995
Kosciusko Police Chief Dirk Thayer said that his department began a major sweep to clean up drug trafficking in the city.
—
The Board of Aldermen voted to make City Hall smoke-free beginning in October.
—
1995-96 Lions Club officers are John Griffith, John Emory, Ric Schweitzer, Edwin Albin, Terry Culpepper, Ed Brunt, Jimmy Mullen, Cleve Payne, Henry Jones and Gary Cochran.
—
New life members of the Lions Club are L. W. Jordan, Jr., Joe Doty, Bob Wiseman and Thomas Craft.
—
Bodies of two men killed in the crash of a drug-carrying plans in Oct. 1982 were found in rural eastern Attala County.
Aug. 20, 1970
A jet airplane from the Meridian Naval Air Station crashed in a cotton field in rural Attala County.
—
Mrs. Wyman Thrasher reports on the Zama community activities.
—
Opening of Kosciusko schools has been postponed until Sept. 3 because of a delay in renovation of two buildings.
—
Preston Boyd of Kosciusko caught a 7 1/4 lb. bass at the Rod and Gun Club lake.
—
Frank Thorpe of Kosciusko, originally from Lima, Ohio, recently retired after 27 years with the Superior Coach Corporation.