Flashbacks 082020

By BEVERLY CASTEEL,
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 7:35am

Aug. 17, 1995

Kosciusko Police Chief Dirk Thayer said that his department began a major sweep to clean up drug trafficking in the city.

The Board of Aldermen voted to make City Hall smoke-free beginning in October.

1995-96 Lions Club officers are John Griffith, John Emory, Ric Schweitzer, Edwin Albin, Terry Culpepper, Ed Brunt, Jimmy Mullen, Cleve Payne, Henry Jones and Gary Cochran.

New life members of the Lions Club are L.  W. Jordan, Jr., Joe Doty, Bob Wiseman and Thomas Craft.

Bodies of two men killed in the crash of a drug-carrying plans in Oct. 1982 were found in rural eastern Attala County.

Aug. 20, 1970

A jet airplane from the Meridian Naval Air Station crashed in a cotton field in rural Attala County.

Mrs. Wyman Thrasher reports on the Zama community activities.

Opening of Kosciusko schools has been postponed until Sept. 3 because of a delay in renovation of two buildings.

Preston Boyd of Kosciusko caught a 7 1/4 lb. bass at the Rod and Gun Club lake.

Frank Thorpe of Kosciusko, originally from Lima, Ohio, recently retired after 27 years with the Superior Coach Corporation.

