Flashbacks 082020

Aug. 17, 1995

Kosciusko Police Chief Dirk Thayer said that his department began a major sweep to clean up drug trafficking in the city.

—

The Board of Aldermen voted to make City Hall smoke-free beginning in October.

—

1995-96 Lions Club officers are John Griffith, John Emory, Ric Schweitzer, Edwin Albin, Terry Culpepper, Ed Brunt, Jimmy Mullen, Cleve Payne, Henry Jones and Gary Cochran.

—

New life members of the Lions Club are L. W. Jordan, Jr., Joe Doty, Bob Wiseman and Thomas Craft.

—

Bodies of two men killed in the crash of a drug-carrying plans in Oct. 1982 were found in rural eastern Attala County.

Aug. 20, 1970

A jet airplane from the Meridian Naval Air Station crashed in a cotton field in rural Attala County.

—

Mrs. Wyman Thrasher reports on the Zama community activities.

—

Opening of Kosciusko schools has been postponed until Sept. 3 because of a delay in renovation of two buildings.

—

Preston Boyd of Kosciusko caught a 7 1/4 lb. bass at the Rod and Gun Club lake.

—

Frank Thorpe of Kosciusko, originally from Lima, Ohio, recently retired after 27 years with the Superior Coach Corporation.