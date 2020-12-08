Flashbacks 081320

Aug. 10, 1995

Ballot counting machine failures kept anxious Attala County candidates waiting until 6 a.m. on Wednesday to get the results of Tuesday’s primaries.

K & S on Highway 12 sustained smoke and heat damage after a fire erupted around a window air conditioning unit.

Kirk Fordice and Dick Molpus were victorious in the Republican and Democratic gubernatorial primaries.

The Jackson Municipal Art Gallery is currently showing works of art from Kosciusko artists Jack Olson and Ann Jordan.

Former Whippet Marc Woodard was named to the special teams of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Aug. 13, 1970

Marvin Pickle was named to the city Planning Commission and Redevelopment Authority.

Mrs. Herbert Dickerson off the Seneasha community reports on her community happenings in addition to being a busy farmer’s wife.

Kosciusko residents Clyde Woods, Kenneth Woods and Jimmy Tyler show the 50-lb. grouper caught by Kenneth on a recent deep sea trip off the coast of Panama City.

Busy teacher and mother Mrs. Cadman Porter counts music as her number one hobby.

Specials at Big Star this week include bread, 4 loaves, $1; 1 lb. sausage, 69 cents; whole fryers, 26 cents/lb.; fresh tomatoes, 19