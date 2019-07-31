Flashbacks 080119

July 28, 1994

Some residents of Nile Road claim that a helicopter that was dispensing herbicide on forestland also doused their property. The owner of Provine Helicopter Service denied that the pilot flew over residential property in the area. Some area residents were treated at the ER for nausea, weakness and aching joints.

—

Charles Burchfield was honored at a reception recently. He retired as superintendent of the Light and Water Dept. after 28 years.

—

The Citizens Bank is proud to announce the addition of Steve Cain, president and manager.

—

Citizens National Bank is holding a ribbon cutting for its new full service branch on Highway 12 East.

—

Attala 4H members Kayla Cain, Ken Bain, Teresa Pettit, Samantha Proctor, Jared Ingram, Shannon Mcmullen, Larry Mcmullen, Jr. and Justin Hodge all took home trophies and ribbons in the Southwest District 4H Association.

July 31, 1969

KHS Senior Wayne Jones shows copy of Kickoff magazine which rates him as one of the best 100 high school football backs in the nation.

—

Police Chief Wesley Kuykendall stated that distributing posters and handbills without approval from city hall is illegal and asked that it be discontinued.

—

Murray Heath of Ethel has loaned his collection of ancient relics and artifacts to the Ethel City Hall for display.

—

While visiting his home in Memphis, Angel Devisfrito and Robbie Dees had the opportunity to meet Elvis Presley, who was greeting the crowd and signing autographs.

—

Specials at Sunflower this week include 1 lb. Folger’s coffee.