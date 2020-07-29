Flashbacks 073020

July 27, 1995

Atapco, the largest employer in Attala County, will lose at least half of its 500 employees by the end of the year due to its sale to Ampad Corporation.

Gerry Taylor and Betty Ferguson will face each other in the race for Chancery Court Clerk.

Hugh P. Ellard and Preston Hughes will face each other in the race for the Democratic nomination for District 19 state senator.

Manza Lindsay gave a trunk show at Citizens Bank of the clothing she will wear in the upcoming Miss Hospitality pageant.

Newly-elected officers of the Business and Professional Women’s Club are Nancy Dickens, Grace Atwood, Linda McCullar, Bernice Bennett, Myren Hughes, Martha Lawrence and Johnnie Tolleson.

July 30, 1970

Elizabeth Gordon has written the Ethel news column for the past 19 years.

Ginger Roby, Nancy Davidson and Olan Crout model leather apparel from the I-V Ranch Store.

Kosciusko band students participating in a summer band program are Harris Barrett, Ricky Brashier, Jill Shaw, Caroline Roberts, Mike Brunt, Susan Payne, Lee Lea Swilley and Cindy Brunt.

A pot luck banquet provided the fare at the July meeting of the Business and Professional Women’s Club.

The artwork of Mrs. Eloise Hester of Sallis is currently featured in a display on exhibit at the Attala County Library.