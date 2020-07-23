Flashbacks 072320

July 20, 1995

The Sheriff’s Department recently seized $110,000 worth of marijuana being grown in rural Attala County.

—

Becky Mikell and Sara Reese are in the race for Attala County Circuit Clerk.

—

The Kosciusko Police Department confiscated crack cocaine valued at $4600 from a city residence.

—

Andy Thaggard and Blake Moore, new doctors at Methodist Medical Clinic, were welcomed to the community with an open house at the Central Mississippi Fairgrounds.

—

A group from First Baptist Church recently participated in a World Changes Mission Project in Bishopville, South Carolina. They are Tara Thrasher, Tamara Canty, Bobby Smith, Haley Heilbronner, Amie Russell, Valerie Browning, Barry Simpson, Erin Harvey, Greg Browning, Kellie Burnham, Neely Henry, Allison Wiggers, Faye Wiggers, Martha Burnham, Jeff Holeman and Larry Harvey.

July 23, 1970

Clyde Dyson joins the Kosciusko School System as elementary principal. Cadman Porter will be high school principal, assistant superintendent and director of transportation.

—

Mrs. Juanita B. Standard was presented a certificate of completion of 25 years of service with the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service.

—

Mrs. Z. A. Wasson was recently honored on her 75th birthday with an open house at First Methodist Church.

—

Cecil Stewart caught two fish weighing a total of 11 1/2 lbs. in a private lake near Kosciusko.

—

Specials at Sunflower this week include 5 lb. flour/ 49 cents; 5 lb. meal/ 39 cents; peaches, 15 cents/ lb.; pork chops, 69 cents/lb.; fryer breasts, 65 cents/lb.

Holmes County native son and Superintendent of Education, Dr. James L. Henderson has accepted another assignment as superintendent of schools out of state.

“While we purposefully came home in an attempt to impact the lives of the students and families in my hometown, God has given me another assignment,” Henderson said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have served this community and I’m confident that we are leaving this district in much better shape than we found it.”

Henderson joined the Holmes County Consolidated School District in July 2018. He used his extensive experience in school leadership to consolidate with the Durant Public Schools. Henderson led the newly consolidated school district in establishing multiple new departments and frameworks including a three-year Strategic Plan with Key Performance Indicators to measure progress.

During his tenure, the district’s schools eliminated corporal punishment and decreased the number of suspensions and out-of-school expulsions. The district was awarded over $5M in grants for Advanced Placement Physics distance learning, after-school programs, technology and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs. More than another million dollars in grants are in the application process for literacy and Community Oriented Policing Services.

“It’s time for me to say goodbye and acknowledge that for everything there is a season. I was brought to Holmes County by divine intervention and I’m leaving by the same means, effective July 31, 2020,” said Henderson. “I wish my home community all the best as it continues moving the district toward higher performance and greater participation in the global community. I’m grateful to have been part of the effort. Holmes County has great potential if allowed to blossom.”

Board of Education President Anthony Anderson said, “On behalf of the Board, we appreciate Dr. Henderson’s contributions to the district and wish him much success in his future endeavors."

Henderson said he believes the team he put together will continue to serve the district well.

“It is my sincere prayer and hope that the students and families in Holmes County will remain a priority for generations to come,” Henderson said. “I cannot wait to read about and celebrate with you as you continue on this remarkable journey of growth.