Flashbacks 062520

June 22, 1995

Noted author Willie Morris will be on hand at The Storybook to read from his latest work, “My Dog Skip,” and to sign books.

The capital murder trial of Ilene Tavares will begin Monday in Grenada Circuit Court.

Sandra George was presented a certificate upon her retirement from the Attala County Department of Human Services after 23 years.

Merchants and Farmers Bank has been chosen by Money magazine as the best bank in Mississippi.

Ronnie Armstrong was named bus driver of the month in the Attala County School System.

June 25, 1970

Mrs. Hugh Ellen Dodd of Springdale is equally at home in the kitchen or on the tractor.

Mississippi State Highway Department employees with five years or more were recently honored. They are Charles W. Payne, Melvin Burrell, Delma L. Hutchison and Coy McDaniel.

Mrs. L. W. Floyd displays large cucumbers grown in here garden on North Natchez St.

Army Specialist Four Genres Hannah recently received the good conduct medal for conduct, efficiency and fidelity in active military service. He is stationed in Germany.

Specials at Liberty Supermarket this week are pork roast, 39 cents/lb.; corn, 5 cents/ear; Crisco, 88 cents/3-lb. can; dog food, 10 cans/95 cents; 1/2 gal. ice cream, 65 cents.