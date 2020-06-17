Flashbacks 061820

June 15, 1995

Danny Steen of the Kosciusko Light and Water Dept. removed a swarm of bees that had attached itself to a lower branch of a magnolia on the lawn of the Attala County Courthouse.

Retiring teacher assistants Jane Rigby and Nettie Dumas were awarded plaques by KLE principal Mike Prewett.

Jack Jordan of Modern Woodmen of America presented a check to Allen Burrell of the West Volunteer Fire Dept. Funds will be used to purchase equipment.

Starland Thompson won the sixth grade spelling bee at Upper Elementary.

Dr. Tim Alford of Kosciusko has been elected to serve on the Mississippi Foundation for Medical Care Board of Directors.

June 18, 1970

Mrs. Carl Bailey packed a 6 1/2 lb. package for her son, Lt. Bill Bailey, a North Vietnamese prisoner. The package included Kool-Aid, a pipe, tobacco, dried meats, vitamins and many photos.

Tammy Black and Debra Swoope of the Junior Garden Club show posters they have made to be displayed in store windows during the annual Clean-Up Campaign. Junior Garden Club members will also have posters on display at the library.

Rebecca Burchfield of Ethel 4-H Club won first place in dairy demonstrations at the recent Northwest District Judging contest.

Business and Professional Women’s Club officers recently installed were Mrs. Lonnie Braswell, Mrs. Ernest Myrick, Miss Nela Hughes, Mrs. Betty Aldy, Mrs. Robert Harmon, Mrs. Ezra Ellis and Mrs. Frank Harpole.

Specials at Sunflower this week are rib roast, 89 cents/lb.; bananas, 10 cents/lb.; fryers, 23 cents/lb.; short ribs, 49 cents/lb.