Flashbacks 061120

June 8, 1995

The city of Kosciusko will have its first official animal control officer, according to the Board of Aldermen.

A GMC pickup briefly interrupted business at Merchants and Farmers Bank on the courthouse square when it went over a sign and through the plate glass window.

Local students winning awards at the HCC annual award banquet were Rhonda Grantham, Shannon Payne, Eve Dees, James Franklin, Laura Rea, Buffy McElroy and Brady Richardson.

Middle Elementary Principal Robert Simpson awarded prizes to Derrick Stripling, Michael Lee, Melanie Self, Daphne Yowk and Edwin Clark for perfect attendance in the breakfast program.

Jason Blaylock of Kosciusko was selected most valuable player by the HCC Bulldogs baseball team.

June 11, 1970

Dana Graham was chosen as Miss Hospitality for 1970.

The Attala County Courthouse is getting a $2500 interior facelift.

Planters around the square were refreshed with new plants as part of the city beautification project by Rhonda Simmons, Charlotte Witzel and Debbie Russell.

Members of the Kosciusko Business and Professional Women’s Club received ribbons and certificates at the state convention were Flossie Tate, Mrs. Frank Harpoon, Mrs. Nell Brooks, Mrs. Herbert Harvey and Mrs. Ezra Ellis.

Specials at Kroger this week are fryer breasts, 55 cents/lb.; round steak, 89 cents/lb.; peaches, 4 cans, $1; sandwich bread, 4 loaves, $1.