Timothy “Timmy” Lepard, 55, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be Monday, September 7, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wake Forest Pentecostal Church in Thomastown. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. at Wake Forest Pentecostal Church with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Greg Fortenberry, Rev. Mark Lepard, Rev. Chris Tapia, and Rev. Israel Lepard will officiate.

Timmy was born on April 14, 1965, in Kosciusko to Jarsh and Earline Hemphill Lepard. He was a construction supervisor for Simmons erosion and served his country for four years in the Mississippi National Guard based out of Carthage, MS. He enjoyed the outdoors where he liked to hunt and fish. He especially loved hand grabbing. Timmy was affiliated with Wake Forest Pentecostal Church.

Survivors include three sons, Tyler Lepard, Skyler Lepard, and Matthew Lepard, all of Clinton, MS; one daughter, Hannah Lepard of Clinton, MS; five brothers, Dean Lepard and his wife, Laura, of Thomastown, Rodger Lepard of Thomastown, Ferlon Lepard of Thomastown, Tommy Lepard of Pensacola, FL., and Dennis Lepard and his wife, Missy, of Collins, MS; three sisters, Darlene Lepard Mancell and her husband, John, of Carthage, MS., Rebecca Lepard McMillan and her husband, Sammy, of Byram, MS., and Agnes Lepard Schexnayder of Kosciusko, MS; a host of nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jarsh and Earline Hemphill Lepard; one brother, Jarsh Lindy Lepard; niece and nephew, Brandy and Matthew Scarborough.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

