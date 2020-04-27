Robert ‘Ronnie’ Sullivan

Surrounded by his family in his home, Robert Ronald Sullivan went peacefully into the arms of his Savior on April 24, 2020.

Ronnie was born August 21, 1944, in Columbia, MS, to Helen Speed Sullivan and Robert Homer Sullivan. He was the only child of theirs born in a hospital and was the cherished, late-in-life baby boy.

He spent his early years in Marion County and moved to Waynesboro, MS, when he was in the tenth grade. He was in the first graduating class of Waynesboro Central High School where he was chosen as Mr. WCHS. After graduating from Jones County Junior College, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Rainwater Sullivan. They moved to Batesville where she taught school and he attended the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy.

Ronnie graduated from pharmacy school in 1967 and began his pharmacy career at the Pearl River Drug Company in Poplarville, MS. In 1968, Ronnie and Linda moved to Kosciusko and opened Sullivan’s Discount Drugs in Bailey’s Shopping Center. Ronnie loved to tell that he and Dr. Bailey solidified their deal on nothing more than a handshake.

He owned and operated this independent family pharmacy for more than 40 years. He was proud to pass down the family business to his daughter and son-in-law. He later opened independent pharmacies in several small towns throughout the state.

Ronnie served his profession well. He served two terms on the Mississippi State Board of Pharmacy where he also served two terms as President. He was admired by his peers for leading with compassion and common sense.

The most important thing in Ronnie’s life was his relationship with Jesus. He received Jesus as his Savior as a young boy at an RA camp. His family did not have the means to send him, and unbeknownst to him, someone else paid for him to go. He never forgot this act of kindness and lived a life of generosity that helped many others find a relationship with Jesus.

Ronnie was a member of First Baptist Church for over 50 years. He was a deacon there.

Ronnie served many years on the board of Forgotten Children Ministries in Honduras. He and Linda made numerous trips to that area and have sponsored many children in that ministry. He was also very active in the North Mississippi Emmaus Community. He served several years on the board of this ministry and also a term as President. He served on many Emmaus teams and was a lay director in North Mississippi and also in Koinonia. He served on several Kairos teams at Parchman as well. He was a longtime supporter of Beautiful Feet Ministries in Fort Worth and Complete in Christ Ministries in Kosciusko.

Ronnie was an avid outdoorsman and made many memories hunting with friends and family.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents; and also a brother and sister, Roscoe Sullivan and Mattie Sullivan Morris. He is survived by a sister, Lyndell Sullivan Brumfield; and several nieces and nephews.

He leaves behind his wife of nearly 56 years, Linda Rainwater Sullivan, who modeled the selfless love and devotion of Jesus in her care-giving; his three daughters, Tracy Sullivan, Christy Hudson (David), and Robbie Richardson (Brent). He also leaves his seven grandchildren, Abby Richardson (and her fiancé Hayden Park), Gracie and Walt Richardson, Ben Hudson (and his fiancée Riley Kinard), Sam, Wes, and Kate Hudson.

The family is so thankful for the loving care given by Stella Truss, Dianne Boyette, Benny Mann, Joann Kitchens, and Halcyon Hospice (especially Bea, his feisty friend).

Pall bearers are Jimmy Rigby, Brent Richardson, Walt Richardson, David Hudson, Ben Hudson, Sam Hudson, and Wes Hudson.

A graveside service was held on Monday, April 27, at the Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like for you to consider a gift to First Baptist Church of Kosciusko, Forgotten Children Ministries in Honduras, or the Beautiful Feet Ministry in Fort Worth.