Patricia ‘Pat’ Ray

Mon, 09/07/2020 - 9:04am

Patricia “Pat” Ray, 56, long-time resident of Pearl, passed this life on September 2, 2020, at Brandon Nursing and Rehab Center in Brandon.

Pat was a long-time resident of Pearl; she was a loving sister and loved her grandchildren dearly. She a member of Abundant Love Baptist Church in Richland, MS, and her hobby was collecting angels.

Survivors include two sons, John McCarty of Texas and Will Bowman of Brandon; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Raven and Brendan; four sisters, Janet Bowman of Brandon, Adelia Ray and Katherine Kelly of Grenada, and Christine Golmon of Pearl; one brother, Rev. Jim Ray of Pontotoc.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Thornton and Nancy Jane Rogers Ray; and a sister, Siblye Burch.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, September 7, at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Brister Cemetery, Highway 440 near Hesterville. Visitation will be at Jordan Funeral Home from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation at  https://www.kidney.org/donation.

