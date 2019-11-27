Mary “Jeanette” Furr Lloyd, 79, died Nov. 13, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, after a short illness.

Jeanette was born Jan. 5, 1940, to Harvey and Leck Furr in Kosciusko. She attended the Kosciusko school system and went on to obtain several degrees throughout her life. Jeanette was passionate about education and was always eager to learn.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Leck Furr of the Dossville community; her brother, Sammy Allen Furr of Kosciusko; and her husband, John Lloyd.

She is survived by her niece, Melissa Furr, and family; Ann and Cole Windham and their family; close friend, Lailon Dorsey; and many other friends and relatives.