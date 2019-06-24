Marian ‘Nannie’ Jenkins

  • 208 reads
Mon, 06/24/2019 - 3:55pm

Marian Marcell Barnes Jenkins, 90, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home in Leake County. 

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel, with burial to follow in Wake Forest Cemetery. Rev. James Young will officiate.

Mrs. Jenkins was a craftsman who made honeysuckle baskets and also wove chair backs and bottoms for Thomastown Chairs. She was a former member of the Thomastown Demonstration Club.   

Survivors include her son, Charles (Margaret) Jenkins of Hazelhurst; daughter, Balrie Sue (Ralph) Chunn of Thomastown; grandchildren, Misty (Michael) Adams and Shannon (Brittany) Chunn; great-grandchildren, Shane (Neva) Halderman, Chase (Kimberly) Halderman, Traye Spears, Cole Adams, Ty Adams, Lyndsey Adams, Logan Chunn, and Price Chunn; great-great-grandchildren, Ava Halderman, Gavin Halderman, and Clay Halderman; sisters, Mary Kyle of McCool, Frances (Jerry) Cockroft of Ridgeland, and Margie Creason of Braxton; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ballard Jenkins; parents, Charlie Marion Barnes and Flora T. Graham Barnes; siblings, Charles Barnes, Chester Barnes, and Lucy Ball; and granddaughter, Christie Halderman.

Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.

