Mamie Edna Gregory was born on September 28, 1928, to the late William Howard Taft Gregory and Nannie Lou Alma Adams Gregory in Kosciusko, as their oldest child. She was raised and educated in Attala County and its schools, including the Rosenwald School at Buffalo Church. After tenth grade, she lived with the Tripletts, friends of her parents, so that she could attend Tipton Street High School for the eleventh grade.

Her July 28, 1951, marriage to JB Veasley lasted for 42 years until his passing. Through hard work and much sacrifice, they raised nine children.

Buffalo was in her blood. Her childhood community and church benefitted greatly from her dedicated service on numerous committees, as president of Buffalo’s United Methodist Women for over 40 years, as a steadfast volunteer with Helping Hands Ministries and as treasurer of the Attala County United Methodist Cluster. She will also be remembered for the church’s seasonal alter flowers from her garden and her loving and giving spirit.

Mamie was preceded in death by her husband, JB Veasley; son, Willie James Veasley; daughter, Jeweline Veasley-James; granddaughter, April Roby; grandson, Gregory Veasley, Jr.; her parents; three brothers and six sisters.

She leaves to mourn her passing and celebrate her eternal life four sons, Miles Nelson (Rev. Mary Ann) Veasley, Gregory Veasley and Melvin (Geneva) Veasley of Kosciusko, and Dr. John (Barbara) Veasley of Pensacola, Florida; three daughters, Allie (King) Harmon of Sallis, Ida Roby of Kosciusko, and Mary (Dan) Cezar of Shreveport, Louisiana; two sisters, Lillie Apiyo of Kosciusko, and Minnie Howard of Milwaukee, and a brother, Robert London of Columbus, Georgia. Her descendants also include 16 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends.

She was laid to rest in a graveside service at Buffalo Church Cemetery with her pastor Rev. Leon Miller officiating on July 18, 2020. The cremains of her daughter Jeweline were also interred during this ceremony.