Joseph “Joe” Matthew Bermond, 86, passed away at his home in Kosciusko, surrounded by family on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Mr. Bermond was born February 24, 1934, in Bay St. Louis, to the late Leo and Zadie Kenmar Bermond. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Kenny, Phillip, Leo Jr., Vernon, Raymond, Donnie and Martin.

Joe was a member of Williamsville Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon. He was also a Mason and a Shriner. Joe served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a disabled veteran. He was a Past Patron of the Eastern Star, past Commander of the American Legion and VFW and a Legion Rider. He was the current Commander of the DAV as well as Commander of the Central District American Legion.

He had worked in retail sales as a salesman and after retirement, as a school bus driver for the Hancock County and Attala County school districts. Joe enjoyed playing card games and Mexican Train dominoes and traveling. He took great pride in keeping his property in tip-top shape and looking beautiful.

Joe is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn Stringer Bermond; sons, Gregory (Betty) Bermond, Vance (Candace) Stringer and Michael Stringer; daughters, Robin (Randy) Whitfield, Christie Trosclair, and Regina (Russell) Henley; brother, Jimmy Bermond; sisters, Susan Barbetta and Aline Hoda; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held at Culpepper Funeral Home on Friday, June 19, 2020, with visitation starting at 5 p.m. with service followed at 7 p.m.

Culpepper Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.