James F. “Jim” Vandiver, Sr. 77, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Baptist-Attala in Kosciusko. Visitation was 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Carson Ridge Baptist Church. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. in the church with burial following in the Carson Ridge Cemetery.

He was a member of Carson Ridge Baptist Church and a former active member of the Ethel Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and in other various aspects of the church. Some of these included the vision building committee. He was involved in different areas of construction with the church. He was a retired electronic technician for Bell South for 33 years. He enjoyed fishing and could be seen many times in his 1959 El Camino with many kids heading to Grenada Lake. Jim was an avid reader, reading every Louis Lamour book several times. He also enjoyed making knives. He loved his family and had a special bond with his mother-in-law, Edna Proctor and brother-in-law, Harry Cole Proctor.

Survivors include his wife, Bettye Proctor Vandiver of Ethel; sons, James Franklin Vandiver, Jr. and wife, Dana Michelle of Mobile, and Timothy J. Vandiver of Ethel; five grandchildren, Nicole Nevbaur, Jessica Vandiver, Sarah Vandiver, Ryan Vandiver and wife, Harley, and Jacob Allan Vandiver; five great-grandchildren; brother, Johnny Taylor Vandiver, Jr. and wife, Dianna of Dallas; sister, Mary Lee Geismar of Praireville, Louisiana; and many cousins and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Johnny Taylor Vandiver, Sr and Mary Edith Massengale Vandiver and sister, Marjorie Moore.

Pallbearers were be Larry Simmons, Johnny T. Vandiver, III, Buster Howard and Scott Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers were Harry Cole Proctor and Joe Ray Douglas.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

