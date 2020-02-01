George Thomas “Tommy” Sanders, 95, passed away January 1, 2020, at Martha Jo Leslie Veterans Home in Kosciusko.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 5, from noon to 2 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Rev. Donald Self and Rev. Butch Bingham will officiate.

He was a member of New Salem, where he served as deacon for many years. He will be remembered for his kindness and love that was in his heart for everyone. He loved his Lord, his wife, and family unconditionally. He also loved his guitar and singing praises as long as he was physically able. He was still trying to sing to the nurses just a few days before his death.

Survivors include his wife, India “Indi” Sanders of the New Salem Community; daughters, Jean Ramage and husband, Buddy of Carmack, and Teresa Yates of Kosciusko; grandchildren, Jamie Ramage and wife, Melinda, Les Ramage, Scott Crowson and wife, Kerri, Eric Crowson and wife, Pam, and Amy Rawson and husband, Mike; nine great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; one special nephew who was like a son, Stoney Grantham and wife, Sandra; a host of nieces and nephews; and his caregiver that did her best and covered him with prayers daily.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Pierce and Bessie Hearon Sanders; sister, Nellie Sanders Belk; brothers, Payton Sanders and Paul Sanders; and great-granddaughter, Kati Grace Crowson.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Ramage, Jake Ramage, Les Ramage, Dylan Ramage, Scott Crowson, Brandon Crowson, Grayson Crowson, Eric Crowson, and Haegan Crowson. Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Ramage, Jamie Yates, Terry Crowson, Jerry O’Briant, Jackie Ramage, Mac Ramage, and Mike Rawson.

Memorials may be made to Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in honor of Kati Grace Crowson.

