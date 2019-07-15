Edith C. ‘Edie’ Childs

Edith “Edie” Crosby Childs, 79, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Ridgeland, MS.

Funeral services were on Thursday, July 11, in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial in the Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Chester Carlisle officiated.

She was a lifelong member of Ethel Baptist Church. She worked for the Star-Herald from 1977-1993.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Hill Childs of Ethel; son, Dr. Thomas R. “Tommy” (Leigh Ann) Childs of Waxhaw, NC; grandson, Griffin Childs; siblings, Edna Nance of Ethel, Frank (Patsy) Crosby of Ethel, and Eva (Ted) Burns of Ethel; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Elmer Crosby and Ruby Rachel Crosby.

Pallbearers will be Ted Burns, Scott Burns, Frank Crosby, Allen Massey, Griffin Childs, and Jesse Nance. Honorary pallbearer is Wilburn Grace.

