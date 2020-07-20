Dr. Jack Elia, Jr., D.C., 83, of Greenwood, formerly of Winona, was born in Arkansas on September 11, 1936, to Jack and Ailene Mosley Elia. He was a chiropractor, and practiced for 60 years until his health declined.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, and a former Military Honor Guard member. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a Baptist.

Dr. Elia was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, and two brothers.

Dr. Elia is survived by his companion of 31 years, Becky Switzer Lance of Greenwood; one daughter, Louise Mullins of Scooba; one son, Randy Elia (Donna) of Little Rock, AK; two grandsons, Clay Mullins and Clint Mullins; and four great-grandchildren. Other near relatives include Justin Lance of Coila, Ryan Lance of Greenwood, Curt Jackson of Holcomb, Hunter McLendon; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, in the Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Winona. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Winona, with military honors at graveside. Rev. James Young will officiate the services.

Pallbearers will be Clint Mullins, Clay Mullins, Collin Mullins, J. J. Lance, and Curt Jackson.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 1 p.m. until service time at Oliver Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Palmer College of Chiropractic (www.palmer.edu), 1000 Brady Street, Davenport, Iowa 52803, will be appreciated.

Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.