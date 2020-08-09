Charles Edward “Cotton” Thrasher, 55, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Baptist Medical Center-Attala.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 9, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Jordan Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel with burial at the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Larry Harvey will officiate with Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko handling arrangements.

Cotton was born December 22, 1964, in Kosciusko, MS to Edward Earl “Dobbin” and Carol Fowler Thrasher. He was welcomed by his sister, Sandi. She and Charles started school the same year and graduated in 1982. Sandi went off to college and Charles went to work. He worked for minimum wage for four years and he decided he needed to go back to school and get an education. He moved to Tulsa, OK, and enrolled in Tulsa welding school, which he believed was the best welding school in the world. He graduated with a certified welding degree in pipeline welding.

He started his long career as a welder affiliated with his beloved 798 local union out of Tulsa, OK. His career spanned about 35 years for various companies over the years. He married and was blessed with two children, Josh and Charlie. They brought along six grandchildren. His most important and most rewarding job was being “poppa Charlie” to his sweet grands and seeing “pop” come across that road every day.

He loved his only sister, Sandi, dearly, but called her a drill sergeant. She knew just how to motivate him and push his buttons. In spite of the drilling, it was like they had one heartbeat.

He dearly loved his home and was so proud of his little plot of land. He never missed but one Christmas in his life and that was when Uncle Sam detained him in the Air Force. He loved his life and lived it well. His pet peeve was he’d hate to die and nothing was wrong with him. Some of his fun moments was talking harsh to our pastor, Rev. Larry Harvey, they really enjoyed the fellowship they shared. They always said just what they thought to each other and then have a big laugh.

In addition to pipeline construction he served in the United States Air Force and received a metal for the welding he had done in the Air Force park in Alexandria, LA. He was a mason and a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The loved ones that survive him are his parents, Edward E. “Dobbin” and Carol Thrasher of Ethel, MS; one daughter, Charlie Thrasher of Ethel, MS; one son, Josh Thrasher of Ethel, MS; one sister, Sandy Pinkard and her husband, Rodney, of the Center community; six grandchildren, Corbin, Cadin, Zack, Adalee, William, and Kailey; one nephew, Shannon Pinkard; and numerous cousins; and a number of aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by both set of grandparents, Charlie D. and Dorothy Thrasher and Lena and Oakley Fowler.

Pallbearers will be Jamie Thompson, Donnie Breazeale, Dan Ballard, Sam Bell, David Breazeale, Darron Patterson, Leroy McDougall, Mike Bouchard, Doug Winter and Anthony Fowler.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Gentry, John Henry Gentry, Ed McDonald, Ronald Holdiness, Shannon Pinkard, Rodney Pinkard and Josh Thrasher.

Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, Shriners Children Home, and Gideons international.

Online condolences can be mad at jordanfuneralhome.com.