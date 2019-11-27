Benny “Ben” Frisby, 69, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Van Horn, Texas, from unknown medical complications. Visitation and funeral services were Sunday, Nov. 24, at Jordan Funeral Home in Kosciusko with burial in the Parkway Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Allen officiated.

Benny was born in Olympia, Washington, and moved to Alaska when he was five. He always spoke of his love for Alaska and considered himself and Alaskan pioneer. He moved to Biloxi, when he was 15. That is where he met his wife of 45 years, Nina Christine Frisby.

He leaves behind his wife and two sons, Christopher Jason Frisby and his wife Jenna Nichole, and Adam Patrick Frisby; grandson, Daniel Jaxon Frisby, born May 1, 2019, for which Benny referred as a “wonderful gift.” He also leaves behind his cousin/brother, Clifford Frisby; an uncle, Jim Frisby and beloved Aunt Ludi.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Edmund Frisby, his father Loyd Bennett Frisby, and his Aunt Louise.

Benny loved to travel which included his work. He was a certified gemologist for many years. For the remainder of his working life, he owned his business “Benco Trading” of which he was very proud. He enjoyed listening to old southern gospel music (Gaither’s). He also enjoyed watching The Big Bang Theory, old John Wayne movies, and Joel Olsteen. He loved sharing with anyone who would listen to Joel’s joke of the day whether they wanted to hear it or not.

Pallbearers were Jason Frisby, Adam Frisby, Bill Allen, Jeremy Allen, Colby Allen, Terry Bruce, Craig Coghlan, Eric Coghlan. Honorary Pallbearers were Landon Pettie, Timmy Frisby, Danny Frisby and C.C. Frisby.

