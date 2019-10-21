Andrew Dewayne “Andy” Thweatt passed away October 21, 2019, at his residence in Kosciusko, MS.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, at Culpepper Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Shiloh Cemetery in the Newport Community. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Culpepper Funeral Home and on Thursday, October 24, after 9 a.m.

Andy was born April 10, 1980, in Kosciusko, Mississippi. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Kosciusko.

He is preceded in death by his father, Dewayne Thweatt; maternal grandparent, Aaron and Wilma McCool; and his paternal grandparents, Walter Selton and Jewel Thweatt.

Andy is survived by his mother, Sherry Holloway (Randy); his sister ,Mandy Love Swilley; niece, Alex Swilley; and special caretakers Sheila and Tony Brooks.

For online condolences, visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.