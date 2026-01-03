2026 Montana's Brier Live 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐬 Curling Free In Canada and USA

The Brier is back on The Rock, as hometown hero Brad Gushue prepares to say goodbye. We're live with curling fans at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's

Update: 01. Mar. 2026

The 2026 Montana’s Brier, Canada’s national men’s curling championship, is scheduled to take place from February 27 and runs through March 8, 2026, at the Mary Brown’s Centre in St.

John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador.

.

It will be Brad Gushue’s final Brier, as the curling legend announced he will retire after the 2025-26 season. The first draw of the 2026 Montana’s Brier is set for 7:30 p.m tonight.

The City of St. John’s is excited to host the 2026 Montana’s Brier! With thousands of people expected throughout the event, residents and visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and stay informed about traffic and transportation impacts in the downtown area.

Increased traffic is anticipated. To help avoid delays, consider carpooling with friends or family, using taxis or ride-sharing services, or taking public transit. If you plan to drive, arriving early is strongly recommended, as parking availability will be limited.

While Jacobs will have plenty of support after his recent triumph in Italy, the gold medalists from the previous Winter Games in Italy figure to have more. St. John's native Brad Gushue, gold medal winner in Turin in 2006, has said this Brier — his 23rd — will be his last. He has won the tournament six times and will look to go out on top.

Will this year's Brier come down to a Battle of the Brads or will another team like Matt Dunstone's Manitoba side break through?

Here's everything you need to know to track all the action from St. John's.

Brier 2026 pool standings

Pool A teams

Team GP W L

Canada - - -

Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue) - - -

Ontario - - -

Saskatchewan (Knapp) - - -

Quebec - - -

Nova Scotia - - -

Prince Edward Island - - -

Newfoundland and Labrador (Young) - - -

Nunavut - - -

Pool B teams

Team G W L

Manitoba (Dunstone) - - -

Saskatchewan (McEwen) - - -

Alberta - - -

Manitoba (Calvert) - - -

New Brunswick - - -

British Columbia - - -

Northern Ontario - - -

Yukon - - -

Northwest Territories - - -

Brier 2026 schedule, scores, results

All times below are Eastern, which is 90 minutes behind local time in St. John's

Draw 1 (Friday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. ET)

Newfoundland and Labrador (Young) vs. Nunavut

Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue) vs. Quebec

Ontario vs. Nova Scotia

Prince Edward Island vs. Canada

Draw 2 (Saturday, Feb. 28, 1 p.m. ET)

Northwest Territories vs. Saskatchewan (McEwen)

Alberta vs. Manitoba (Calvert)

New Brunswick vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)

Northern Ontario vs. Yukon

Draw 3 (Saturday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. ET)

Canada vs. Saskatchewan (Knapp)

Ontario vs. Prince Edward Island

Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue) vs. Nunavut

Quebec vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Young)

Draw 4 (Sunday, March 1, 8 a.m. ET)

Yukon vs. British Columbia

New Brunswick vs. Northern Ontario

Alberta vs. Saskatchewan (McEwen)

Manitoba (Calvert) vs. Northwest Territories

Draw 5 (Sunday, March 1, 1 p.m. ET)

Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue) vs. ONtario

Nunavut vs. Canada

Prince Edward Island vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Young)

Nova Scotia vs. Saskatchewan (Knapp)

Draw 6 (Sunday, March 1, 6 p.m. ET)

Alberta vs. New Brunswick

Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Yukon

Northern Ontario vs. Northwest Territories

Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. British Columbia

Draw 7 (Monday, March 2, 8 a.m. ET)

Nunavut vs. Prince Edward Island

Newfoundland (Young) vs. Nova Scotia

Saskatchewan (Knapp) vs. Quebec

Canada vs. Ontario

Draw 8 (Monday, March 2, 1 p.m. ET)

Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Northern Ontario

Northwest Territories vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)

British Columbia vs. Manitoba (Calvert)

Yukon vs. New Brunswick

Draw 9 (Monday, March 2, 6 p.m. ET)

Quebec vs. Nova Scotia

Prince Edward Island vs. Saskatchewan (Knapp)

Nunavut vs. Ontario

Newfoundland and Labrador (Young) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue)

Draw 10 (Tuesday, March 3, 8 a.m. ET)

Manitoba (Calvert) vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)

Northern Ontario vs. British Columbia

Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. New Brunswick

Northwest Territories vs. Alberta

Draw 11 (Tuesday, March 3, 1 p.m. ET)

Ontario vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Young)

Nova Scotia vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue)

Quebec vs. Canada

Saskatchewan (Knapp) vs. Nunavut

Draw 12 (Tuesday, March 3, 6 p.m. ET)

New Brunswick vs. Northwest Territories

Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Alberta

Manitoba (Knapp) vs. Yukon

British Columbia vs. Saskatchewan (McEwen)

Draw 13 (Wednesday, March 4, 8 a.m. ET)

Nova Scotia vs. Canada

Quebec vs. Nunavut

Newfoundland and Labrador (Young) vs. Saskatchewan (Knapp)

Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue) vs. Prince Edward Island

Draw 14 (Wednesday, March 4, 1 p.m. ET)

Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Yukon

Manitoba (Calvert) vs. Saskatchewan (McEwen)

Northwest Territories vs. British Columbia

Alberta vs. Northern Ontario

Draw 15 (Wednesday, March 4, 6 p.m. ET)

Saskatchewan (Knapp) vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue)

Canada vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Young)

Nova Scotia vs. Prince Edward Island

Ontario vs. Quebec

Draw 16 (Thursday, March 5, 8 a.m. ET)

British Columbia vs. Alberta

Yukon vs. Northwest Territories

Manitoba (Dunstone) vs. Northern Ontario

New Brunswick vs. Manitoba (Calvert)

Draw 17 (Thursday, March 5, 1 p.m. ET)

Prince Edward Island vs. Quebec

Saskatchewan (Knapp) vs. Ontario

Canada vs. Newfoundland and Labrador (Gushue)

Nunavut vs. Nova Scotia

Draw 18 (Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m. ET)

Northern Ontario vs. Manitoba

British Columbia vs. New Brunswick

Yukon vs. Alberta

Saskatchewan (McEwen) vs. Manitoba (Dunstone)

Page 1/2 Qualifier (Friday, March 6, 12 p.m. ET)

A1 vs. B2

B1 vs. A2

Page 3/4 Qualifier (Friday, March 6, 6 p.m. ET)

Page 1/2 Qualifier Loser vs. A3

Page 1/2 Qualifier Loser vs. B3

Page 3/4 Playoff (Saturday, March 7, 12 p.m. ET)

Page 3/4 Qualifier Winners

Page 1/2 Playoff (Saturday, March 7, 6 p.m. ET)

Page 1/2 Qualifier Winners

Semifinal (Sunday, March 8, 12 p.m. ET)

Page 3/4 Playoff Winner vs. Page 1/2 Playoff Loser

Final (Sunday, March 8, 6 p.m. ET)

Page 1/2 Playoff Winner vs. Semifinal Winner

Key Event Details

Host City: St. John's, N.L..

Defending Champion: Team Brad Jacobs (Team Canada), who enters the event fresh off

winning Olympic gold in Cortina.

The "Gushue Farewell": This tournament is widely expected to be the final Brier appearance for

Canadian legend Brad Gushue, who is competing on his home ice in St. John's.

Format: 18 teams are split into two pools of nine for an eight-game round robin. The top three

teams from each pool advance to the Page Playoffs.

Participating Teams

The field includes 14 provincial/territorial champions, the defending champions (Team Canada),

and three pre-qualified teams based on CTRS rankings.

Team Canada: Brad Jacobs.

Pre-Qualified (CTRS): Matt Dunstone, Mike McEwen, and Brad Gushue.

Provincial Champions: Notable entries include Kevin Koe (Alberta), Kelly Knapp

(Saskatchewan), and Jayden King (Ontario), who becomes the first Black skip in Brier history.

Schedule & Tickets

Opening Draw: Draw 1 starts today, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m. local time (6 p.m. ET).

The Final: Sunday, March 8, at 6 p.m. ET.

Tickets: While many multi-pack passes are sold out, limited single-draw tickets are available

starting at $25, with the final starting at $90.

The winner will represent Canada at the 2026 LGT World Men’s Curling Championship in

Ogden City, Utah.

