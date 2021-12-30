Rain showers before 4pm, then a chance of sleet and rain and snow showers likely between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy. High near 54, with temperatures falling to around 34 in the afternoon. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.