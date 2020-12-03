HCCSD Helping Tchula Flood Victims

42 families in the Tchula area of Holmes County have been displaced by the recent flooding. At least 25 students in SV Marshall Elementary School are affected. They have either sough shelter in the (former) Mileston Middle School building in Mileston, MS or they’re staying with family and friends in the Holmes County area.

These families have lost the things most of us take for granted, such as household goods, food, clothing, and the daily essentials, such as personal hygiene items, that everyone needs.

Shaqueta Jefferson, mother of four SV Marshall students, said that she and her family were forced out of their home when the water got up to the top step and the electricity was cut off. She said they are staying with her sister in a part of Tchula not flooded. She said, “I wasn’t in Tchula last year to see the flooding, so I didn’t know it could get this bad. It means a lot to me that my child’s school is collecting things to help us out.”

SV Marshall principal, Dr. Karina Peterson said that this is the second consecutive year she’s had students suffer from flooding in Tchula. “To see, not even a year later, the same devastation in the same area is really heart-wrenching. What saddens me most is that the flood waters have caused families to be displaced to shelters and the homes of relatives. I can just imagine the frustration and loss the families are feeling.”

The faculty, staff and student body of SV Marshall is participating in the Disaster Relief drive from February 25th through March 6th. Donations are accepted at the school at 12572 Highway 12W from 7:00 am to 5:30 pm Monday - Friday. Families who need assistance are invited to come pick up any needed donations on March 6th.

Dr. Peterson said she wants the Tchula community to know that SV Marshall Elementary is their child’s second home and the SVME family won’t sit back and not do anything. “The SVME family has reached out to families and community members to determine the needs of those affected by the flood. We are collecting items to donate to these families to provide some relief from the disaster.”

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. James L. Henderson said, “Our hearts go out the families of Tchula. Suffering catastrophic loss two years in a row at the hand of Mother Nature is never easy, no matter how resilient we are. We are contributing to the relief fund to help support our students and their families and we hope our efforts can ease their pain. Our students are our number one priority and we want to ensure that they have what they need; we are here for them in all that we do.”

Those in need of more information are asked to contact Ms. Deborah Antoine, spokesperson by email: dantoine@holmesccsd.org, or call (662) 854-3447.