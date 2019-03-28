School bus hit by gunfire during afternoon transport

A bus transporting Holmes County elementary and middle school students home was the target of a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening, March 27, 2019.

The bullet from an unidentified shooter entered the bus just under the window of an unoccupied seat and struck the hand of a 10-year-old male student sitting in the next row. The bullet was found on the floor of the bus following the incident.

The student was taken to an area hospital where he is under observation. According to his mother, he is expected to make a full recovery.

School officials notified all parents of the matter and assured them that their children’s safety is the top priority of the Holmes County Consolidated School District. All of the other students on the bus were delivered home safely.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol authorities were notified. The district is working closely with authorities as they investigate this situation.