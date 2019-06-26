Wayfinding sign project to start in downtown area

Downtown Kosciusko will be the first area of town where wayfinding signs — recommended in the city’s charette — will be installed. The Board of Aldermen approved spending $3,120 in charette funds to purchase and add 12 signs measuring 25” by 25” on stop sign poles in the area.

Each sign will be customized to point out area locations of interest, with each type of location being indicated by a different color strip.

Mayor Jimmy Cockroft said the eventual goal will be to add similar signs out on the area highways following completion of phase one of the project.