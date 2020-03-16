State veterans' homes implement no-visitor policy

All four Mississippi State Veterans Homes implemented a no-visitor policy last weekend to comply with CDC, VA, Mississippi Department of Health, and state requirements established by Gov. Tate Reeves in response to the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

The decision is aimed at preventing and limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus within the most vulnerable veteran population, adults over 65 with chronic medical conditions.

Executive Director Stacey Pickering said that protocols began early last week to prevent the virus from entering the facilities.

“Last week we began limiting access to our Veterans from the public, and also we began updating staff on the latest information concerning COVID-19 response,” Pickering said.

Pickering also said that screening for all admissions to the facilities, postponing outside activities, monitoring residents for early signs and symptoms, and more rigorous use of personal protective equipment was implemented last week.

There are no positive cases of COVID-19 at any of the four Mississippi State Veterans Homes at this time.