Large tree felled on Galloway Drive

By BEVERLY CASTEEL,
  • 191 reads
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 10:34am

A gigantic oak tree fell during the night on Monday, April 20, on Galloway Drive. Although the tree was in front of Celina Wilson’s house, it was located on city property between the sidewalk and the street. The tree fell toward South Wells Street, breaking a utility pole on that street. Although the line down was not a power line, it was the fiber optic line from AT&T. Many families in the area had their internet down. The city began clean up on Tuesday. As of press time, the utility pole had not yet been replaced and AT&T had begun the fiber optic cable repair.

Obituaries

Sara Melton Starns
Sara Melton Starns passed away on Apr. 19, 2020, at her home in West, after a brief illness. She... READ MORE
Margie Carol Pace Edwards
Rebecca Jones
Peggy Jean Sullivan
Harry Cole Proctor
Linda Diane Simpson Harman

Editorials

Doing our part
In an effort to serve our communities, we are publishing an in-paper special section this week,... READ MORE
Call first
Not enough people are working
Keep public notices in newspapers
Bench him
Nearly five million pills in Attala Co. I