Large tree felled on Galloway Drive

A gigantic oak tree fell during the night on Monday, April 20, on Galloway Drive. Although the tree was in front of Celina Wilson’s house, it was located on city property between the sidewalk and the street. The tree fell toward South Wells Street, breaking a utility pole on that street. Although the line down was not a power line, it was the fiber optic line from AT&T. Many families in the area had their internet down. The city began clean up on Tuesday. As of press time, the utility pole had not yet been replaced and AT&T had begun the fiber optic cable repair.