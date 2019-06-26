KSD registration dates set

Wed, 06/26/2019 - 8:44am

The Kosciusko School District will hold registration for the coming school year Monday, July 22 – Thursday, July 25, from 8:00 a.m. to  3 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23. The sessions will be held at Kosciusko High School.

For returning students, parents/guardians must provide two proofs of residency and a $15 technology fee.

For new students, parents/guardians must a provide two proofs of residency, $15 technology fee and Township and Range.

Acceptable proof of residency documents include a utility bill, filed homestead exemption application form, government assistance, mortgage documents or property deed, apartment/home lease or a personal visit by a designated school district official.

For more information, call the Kosciusko School District office at 662-289-4771 or visit www.ksd.k12.ms.us.

