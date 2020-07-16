Kosy schools stop accepting cash in cafeteria lines

KSD Child Nutrition Director Laura Carraway issued a release today indicating that the district will no longer accept cash in the cafeteria lines.

In an effort to keep Child Nutrition staff, district teachers and students healthy and safe — effective August 7, 2020 — cashiers will no longer be accepting money on the serving lines. Payment envelopes will be made available to students and faculty, if needed. When using an envelope, please make sure the student’s name/lunch number is clearly written on the outside.

To make payments into your child’s account:

Kosciusko Lower, Middle and Upper students: Payments can be made by sending it to school in an envelope, or by using www.myschoolbucks.com

Kosciusko Junior High and High School students: Payments can be made by using an envelope, and depositing it into a locked receptacle provided at or near the cafeteria area, or by using www.myschoolbucks.com

Cashiers/managers will apply payments to students and faculty accounts. All deposits must be made by 10 a.m. in order to give the cashiers enough time to adjust the accounts. The goal is to move lines quickly with less contact between students and cashiers. If you have any questions, please call 289-8765.