Kosciusko schools t0 close campuses, offices until April 20

In an email to The Star-Herald, Kosciusko School Superitendent Billy Ellzey said all school campuses and offices will be closed per the state shelter in place order.

It reads:

"Tomorrow, Friday, April 3, starting at 4 p.m., we will close all our campuses and offices in an abundance of caution, and to follow the governor's executive order to shelter in place. We ask that no one comes to any campuses or offices for a two-week period. At this time all campuses will remain closed until at least April 20, 2020, following the governor's order to shelter in place.

We will also move the regular board meeting scheduled for April 13, 2020, to April 20, 2020, at 6 p.m. This will most likely be a teleconference meeting once again to try and keep everyone safe."