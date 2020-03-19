Kosciusko schools release closure information

A statement from the Kosciusko Public Schools:

"As you may have heard Governor Reeves has announced an executive order to close all schools until April 17. All our schools will be closed during this time as we do everything we can to help prevent the spread of this virus. We will continue to serve meals from 1030 to 1:00 Monday through Friday at Kosciusko Upper and middle elementary schools. Starting Monday we will offer meals at Kosciusko Junior High as well. We will no longer serve meals at the high school as we feel we can better serve our children at the junior high location. Please monitor our social media sites and school website for updates about learning opportunities. We will continue to update you as soon as we know more and ask that you please be patient during this uncertain time."