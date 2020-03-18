Kosciusko school feeding program to run at Upper and Middle

Kosciusko Schools will continue to serve meals Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20 from

• Kosciusko Upper Elementary

• Kosciusko Middle Elementary

Service times are 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children 1-18 years of age receive a USDA complaint lunch AND breakfast for the following day.

The Kosciusko High School location will be closed. Please visit one of the other two sites to receive meals.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve our community!