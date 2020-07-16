KHS roofing contract awarded

  • 211 reads
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 8:44am

The Kosciusko School District awarded a 180-day contract to fix the roof at Kosciusko High School to E Cornell Malone Corporation during a recent special called meeting. The contracted amount totals $1,020,676.00, $127,082.00 for the roof of the gym area and $25,450.00 for the skylight area in the commons. The contract is for 180 days from the start which was hoped to be this week, dependent upon weather July 13.

The district inquired about insurance coverage since part of the roof issues appeared to have been caused by hail damage, but due to the age of the roof overall, the damage was not covered.

