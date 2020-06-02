Investigation leads of meth arrests

Following a month-long investigation, the Kosciusko Police Department executed a search warrant at 407 Lucas St. last Thursday evening. That search led to the arrests of four individuals.

According to Chief Herbert Dew, the department had received numerous complaints from the public indicating that there may be drug activity at the address.

“We’ve actually made several arrests on vehicles coming from that area,” said Dew, “then we actually made a buy and this is how we obtained the search warrant.”

Matthew Leach, 29, a white male who apparently lives at that address with elderly individuals, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth). Dew said the suspect was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of his arrest.

Sandy Dempsey, 36, a white female from McCool, was also arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth).

Courtney Engle, 27, a white female from Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of paraphernalia, as was a 16-year-old juvenile male who was present at the time of the search.

Leach and Dempsey are each being held on a $20,000 bond.

Dew said the department encourages the public to report suspicious activity, noting that people can do so anonymously by calling the department’s hotline at 662-289-5321, or by calling Crimestoppers.

“We ask for the public’s help to let us know what is going on in the area that we might not know about,” he said.