Film producers meet local Kosy officials

Plans are underway for a full-length feature film — “The Unyoly Days” — to be shot in Kosciusko. The film is being written and directed by actor Jeremy London.

Producer Gavin Brannan and Associate Producer Damon Burks came to the city last week to meet with local officials, including Mayor Jimmy Cockroft.

Donald Martin and Doyle Goss of Southern Paranormal joined in on the initial visit to meet with the Mayor and the Kosciusko Attala Partnership to ask for approval and to discuss locations and permits.

Brannan told city leaders that he wants this film to be a showcase of the talent, both in front of and behind the camera, and to show what a great place Mississippi is for filming.

Both Cockroft and KAP Executive Director Darren Milner reportedly offered assistance to the filmmakers.

According to the producers, the film will feature many well- know, actors including Jeremy London. Brannan said he cannot jeopardize the ongoing contractual issues and/or the privacy of the other actors expected to sign on by naming them now.

Metal Man Productions staff said they appreciated all the support received from the local officials and they look forward to filming in town, according to Brannan.

Southern Paranormal of Kosciusko said they are honored that they will be featured in the paranormal thriller.