Feb. 18 Ward 1 alderman election field set

Ward 1 residents will have three candidates to choose from in the Feb. 18 special election to replace Alderman Taylor Casey, who recently assumed his new elected role as Attala County Chancery Clerk.

Michelle Quesnot, Kosciusko’s city clerk, said that while four candidates initially qualified for th race, one dropped out, leaving three vying for the position. Those candidates are James Culpepper, Allen Massey and Jan Deason.

Absentee voting for the special election, conducted at city hall, begins Feb. 3. The polls for the election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Attala County Coliseum on Feb. 18.

Only registered voters of Ward 1 are eligible to participate in this election.