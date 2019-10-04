County arrests 041119

Wed, 04/10/2019 - 10:52am

February 25

Fay M. Crittenden, 46-year-old white female of Philadelphia, was arrested on hold for MDOC for Scott, Smith and Winston Counties by MDOC.

February 26

Timothy Wise, 39-year-old black male of Sallis, was arrested for DUI, first offense and no proof of insurance by Deputy Brian Townsend.

February 27

Tammy D. Berry, 19-year-old white female of McCool, was arrested for DUI, first offense, by MHP.

March 2

Ronnie Williams, 48-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested on hold for MDOC by Deputy Greg Culpepper.

March 3

Rickey Sanders II, 36-year-old white male of West, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and possession of paraphernalia by Deputy Mark Hill.

March 4

Ahmad Manning, 30-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested on a bench warrant for possession of controlled substance and on bond surrendered by Hampton Bonding by Deputy Mark Hill. 
Jason L. Parker, 37-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested On hold for MDOC by Deputy Blake Burns.

March 5

Gladys J. Perez, 67-year-old white female of Kosciusko, was arrested for exploitation of a vulnerable adult by Deputy Scott Chunn.
Dakeidra Wilkins, 18-year-old black female of Sallis, was arrested for disorderly conduct by Deputy Leroy Wise.
Alexis K. Fleming, 19-year-old black female of Sallis, was arrested for disorderly conduct by Deputy Leroy Wise.
Norbrieya Fleming, 18-year-old black female of Sallis, was arrested for disorderly conduct by Deputy Leroy Wise.
Indazia Brown, 19-year-old black female of Sallis, was arrested for disorderly conduct by Deputy Leroy Wise.

March 6

Mark Townsend, 41-year-old white male of Greenwood, was arrested for two counts of capias grand larceny by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.
Patricia Daniel, 39-year-old white female, was arrested on capias grand larceny for court by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.
Justin L. Cook, 43-year-old white male of Kingman, Arizona, for possession of weapon by a feeling and two counts of simple assault on law enforcement by Deputy Scott Walters.

March 7

Latina N. Gant, 35-year-old black female of West, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, careless driving and disregard of a traffic device by MHP.

March 8

Kendrick O. Holmes, 40-year-old black male of Durant, serves weekends.
Darron D. Evans, 43-year-old black male of Milwaukee, was arrested for public drunk by Deputy Hugh Curry.
Marcus D. Cole, 53-year-old black male of Sallis, was arrested of a a bench warrant for possession of a weapon by convicted felon by Deputy Mark Hill.
Darin R. Cotton, 24-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested on hold by Deputy Nick Cox.

March 10

Chico R. Robinson, 39-year-old black male of McCool, was arrested for disorderly conduct; DUI, first offense; felony fleeing, driving without a license, resisting arrest, speeding, no insurance and reckless driving by Deputy James McBride.

March 11

James Mckee, 39-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for domestic violence, simple assault and on hold for KPD and MDOC by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.
Phillip K. Cummings, 37-year-old white male of Vaiden, was arrested on a bench warrant for shooting into a motor vehicle by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

March 12

Daniel B. McNeer, 34-year-old white male of Durant, was arrested for no insurance, expired/altered tag, driving without a license/implied consent, felony of counterfeit money and possession of drug paraphernalia by Deputy Nick Cox.

March 14

Letari G. Leflore, 31-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested on a bench warrant for false pretense by Deputy Mark Hill.

March 16
Adam C. Myers, 22-year-old white male of Kosciusko, was arrested for driving without a license, implied consent; third DUI, felony, cash bond only by Deputy Scott Walters.

March 17

Cortez Thompson, 19-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for public drunk, disorderly conduct and misuse of 911 by Deputy Greg Culpepper.

March 18

Ronnie Madison Jr., 25-year-old black male of Goodman, was arrested for aggravated assault and armed robbery by Deputy Mark Hill.

March 19

Lucy Kern, 53-year-old black female of Kosciusko, was arrested for capias neglect of a vulnerable person by Deputy Scott Chunn.

March 20

Derrick R. Rimmer, 28-year-old black male of Sallis, was arrested for sale of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and sale of controlled substance (heroin) by Deputy Scott Walters.
Sunshine M. Barnes, 29-year-old white female of Kosciusko, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent by Deputy Jimmy Nunn.

March 22

Larry Patrick, 59-year-old black male of Kosciusko, was arrested for DUI, first offense; driving without a license and possession of marijuana in a vehicle by Deputy Zelie Shaw.
Roger Smith, 41-year-old white male of Carthage, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance by Deputy Scott Chunn.

March 28

Aimee Frazier, 38-year-old white female of Ethel, was arrested for trespassing by Deputy Scott Chunn.

