Constitution Day will be celebrated Sept. 17

Constitution Day is observed each year on Sept. 17 to commemorate the signing of the Constitution on September 17, 1787.

This is the 63rd anniversary of Constitution Week. The idea of Constitution Week was presented to Congress on June 7, 1955, and was passed June 14, 1955. Following the passage of the resolution by both houses of Congress, President Eisenhower issued his proclamation on August 19, 1955. The first observance of Constitution Week was so successful that on January 5, 1956, a Senate Joint Resolution was to have the President designate annually Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week. It was signed into Public Law #915 on August 2, 1956. George W. Bush officially declared the inception of Constitution Week in 2002.

The Proclamation signed by Mayor Cockroft, the Bill of Rights and the Constitution will be on display at the Attala County Library, Kosciusko Junior High and Kosciusko High School.