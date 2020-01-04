City gets new fire engine

Wed, 04/01/2020 - 9:18pm

The Kosciusko Fire Department recently took delivery of a brand new fire engine. The city applies for funding from the Mississippi Department of Insurance each year to use toward fire truck replacement. Fire Services Development has a Rural Fire Truck Acquisition Assistance Program (RFTAAP), which provides matching fund grants for fire truck purchases in rural areas, according to City Clerk Michelle Quesnot. 

“We usually receive about $40,000 to $45,000 each year. In order to receive this grant, we are required to add to this from our general fund, about $13K/year,” she said. “We have been saving for this since the last fire truck note was paid off in 2015. This, along with interest earned, has gotten us just enough to purchase this new fire truck for $350,000.”

