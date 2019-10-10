City arrests 101019

Thu, 10/10/2019 - 9:14am

September 30

Brittany J. Williams, a 27-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver's license and weapon possession by a felon on Burdine Road by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

Deundrez J. Turner, a 28-year-old black male from West, was arrested for contempt of court, no driver's license and disregard for a traffic device on Peachtree Street by Lt. Devante Lewis.

October 3

Elizabeth A. Cain, a 30-year-old white female from Sallis, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and leaving the scene on Highway 35 South by Captain Cody Williams.

Brenda Davis-Wilson, a 50-year-old black female from Durant, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and improper lane usage on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Overby.

October 4

Cedric L. Toliver, a 38-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault on Highway 12 West by Captain Josh Pinkard.

