City arrests 101019

September 30

Brittany J. Williams, a 27-year-old black female from Kosciusko, was arrested for no driver's license and weapon possession by a felon on Burdine Road by Officer Jaroderick Teague.

Deundrez J. Turner, a 28-year-old black male from West, was arrested for contempt of court, no driver's license and disregard for a traffic device on Peachtree Street by Lt. Devante Lewis.

October 3

Elizabeth A. Cain, a 30-year-old white female from Sallis, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and leaving the scene on Highway 35 South by Captain Cody Williams.

Brenda Davis-Wilson, a 50-year-old black female from Durant, was arrested for suspended driver’s license and improper lane usage on Highway 12 West by Officer Robert Overby.

October 4

Cedric L. Toliver, a 38-year-old black male from Kosciusko, was arrested for simple assault on Highway 12 West by Captain Josh Pinkard.